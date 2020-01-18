HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced Friday that Lewisburg and Mifflinburg area school districts are among the recipients of PAsmart targeted grants to expand computer science programming and training in their school districts.
The Lewisburg and Mifflinburg area school districts will each receive $35,000 to help implement computer science programming and training for educators to teach computer sciences. Other school districts awarded $35,000 each include the Canton and Towanda area school districts in Bradford County, and the Williamsport Area School District in Lycoming County.
In addition, BLaST IU 17, which serves over 2,600 students in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties, has been awarded $35,000.
“We’re excited for this opportunity to introduce a number of STEM-related topics to our students,” said Superintendent Daniel Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District. “This is a comprehensive concept where we’re bringing current scientific ideas and challenges to our students and we’re grateful for the grant opportunity to help fund the initiative.”
“The Lewisburg Area School District has consistently looked to provide experiences that stimulate student interest in current and emerging careers,” said Dr. Steve Skalka, superintendent, Lewisburg Area School District. “The PA Smart Grant will assist us to continue to expand instruction in coding and computer science across all grade levels.”
According to the announcement, $40 million was secured this year for PASmart grants, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education is expected to award $20 million between the Targeted and Advancing grants.
The Department of Labor and Industry will soon announce $10 million for apprenticeship and job training grants. Funding for career and technical education also increased by $10 million.
