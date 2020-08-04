LEWISBURG — Glenda Geraldi Richards, 41, of 1260 Furnace Road, New Columbia, was charged by state police with two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault stemming from allegations she became uncooperative while being screened at Evangelical Community Hospital when asked to comply with the hospital's mask policy.
Additionally, Richards was charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of disorderly conduct.
Troopers from Milton said the alleged incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
Richards allegedly would not comply with a mask-wearing policy, then blew into the face of a hospital staff member and yelled multiple obscenities. Additionally, she allegedly refused to answer COVID-19 questions.
Troopers said surveillance footage showed Richards blowing into the face of a registered nurse.
Richards is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
