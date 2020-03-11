LEWISBURG — Balloons and signs were up yesterday as the Lewisburg area welcomed the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau executive director (SRVVB), said about 5,000 athletes and other visitors come through during the four-day event at Sojka Pavilion.
They leave about $1.6 million in the area, he said, which includes spending by the athletes, officials, parents, media and other guests.
Miller added the SRVVB does its best to stay on top of lodging challenges.
It is unpredictable, as some teams and individuals arrive after opening day. Other teams leave early though some individuals stay for individual events.
“The good news is that with so many years of having been here at Bucknell, we have it down to a science,” Miller said. “We have a really good relationship between the PIAA, the teams and all of the hotels.”
Lodging, food, gift items and incidental expenses make for a great bump for businesses, Miller said. The area of greatest impact stretches from Shamokin Dam to Lewisburg and Danville.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive director, noted that a shopping pass for attendees, their families and officials was being distributed. Information about downtown Lewisburg restaurants was also being handed out.
Miller noted that bed and breakfast places also do well as some people prefer personal, boutique-style lodging for their annual visit.
The event and the locality also get a boost through broadcasts on the PCN Network. Miller said the bureau ensures PCN staffers have what they need and are considered part of the team which takes care of the championship.
Miller said he contacted the PIAA after getting a phone call regarding whether the Coronavirus would have an impact. It was based on a rumor that a couple of teams had cancelled.
“I heard back from my contact immediately who said PIAA would not be canceling the event at all,” Miller said. “If a team should decide not to attend, that was the decision of the team and they would respect that. But they would not be canceling the PIAA.”
The bureau then sent an email to hotels and other lodgers to quash the rumor and emphasize the PIAA was moving forward. Miller said he would send a brief survey to hotels and bed and breakfasts after the championship meet to gauge whether there was an impact.
Class 3A events will be held today and Thursday. Class 2A are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. All events are in Kinney Natatorium. Visit www.piaa.org for schedules.
