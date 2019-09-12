MILTON — Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved a resolution stating the borough will be submitting an application for a $1.7 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund Grant.
Following the meeting, consultant Chuck Beck — the retired borough manager — said the resolution replaces a previous resolution council approved to apply for $1 million in funding. Beck said the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) recommended the borough change the amount it’s applying for.
If approved, Beck said the grant would supplement a $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund Grant the borough has already been awarded to reconstruct Marsh Road, in the Milton Industrial Park. Beck said the project is expected to cost $2.7 million.
The borough could learn by January if it will receive the second grant.
Previously, Beck said Marsh Road was once a through road, running from Housels Run Road to South Industrial Park Road. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so it does not connect.
By making the road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road would be alleviated.
During his report to council, Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said his crew started a renovation project in Brown Avenue Park, which will continue in the spring and include the construction of a new pavilion where the Kids Town play area was formerly located.
Shaffer said his crew is currently installing 24 new parking spaces where the pavilion will be built. The parking area will be dirt until next year when it will be paved.
Shaffer also reported that one round street sweeping was recently completed in anticipation of the upcoming Harvest Festival. Additional sweeping will take place due to the festival.
Officer Brad Gaugler reported to council on behalf of the Milton Police Department. He noted that the department is ready for the festival, which begins on Saturday.
Gaugler also reported that body work was recently completed on a cruiser that sustained damage after striking a deer.
