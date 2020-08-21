HARRISBURG — Activist Gene Stilp filed a complaint in federal court this week claiming the Borough of Mifflinburg violated his First Amendment rights.
At issue was a warning given to Stilp by Mifflinburg Police on July 24 after the activist came to the borough building and burned four flags in protest. They included Trump presidential campaign flags sewn together with Nazi, Soviet Union and Vladimir Putin banners. A separate flag combined Nazi and Confederate flags.
The filing in United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania claimed Stilp announced his intentions to burn the items on arrival. It added he had previously emailed the borough office with his plans but received no reply.
Jeffrey L. Hackenburg, Miffilinburg chief of police, advised Stilp he would be in violation of the borough burn ordinance if flags were burned. A warning was written after Stilp burned and extinguished the flags in a steel trash can.
The complaint alleged that the borough burn ordinance has no general exception for burning flags in political protest. However, it makes an exception for fires set “solely for ceremonial purposes when approved by borough council or mayor.”
Additionally, the filing said the written warning issued by Mifflinburg Police “chilled” Stilp’s First Amendment right to freedom of expression. Stilp has received warnings in recent months after similar protests in other municipalities.
“The threat against future demonstrations is a violation of your constitutional rights,” Stilp said via telephone. “It threatens your ability to do things. That’s what happened in Scranton, that’s what happened in Lebanon (and) that’s what happened in Mifflinburg.”
Stilp’s objective was to get Mifflinburg to change the ordinance to comply with the First Amendment. He noted he would be happy to work with the municipality toward that outcome.
Aaron D. Martin, a Harrisburg attorney, signed the complaint on behalf of Stilp. Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney acknowledged the pending litigation and said it was being referred to McNerney, Page, Vanderlin and Hall, borough attorneys based in Williamsport.
Summary charges filed in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township under similar circumstances would be heard at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
Stilp expected to name Williamsport and Lebanon in separate filings.
