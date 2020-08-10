MIFFLINBURG — A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg.
The speaker will be Ben Leitzel.
Girl, Cub and Boy Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Participants will also include the Nazarene Church singers, Children of the American Revolution, Rosie the Riveter and Gold Star families.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Nazarene Church, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg.
To purchase a brick or make a tax-deductible donation to maintain the monument and grounds, contact the Union County Veterans Foundation at 570-524-4367 or 1009 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.