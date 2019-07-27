Piña served in Iraq, continues to serve veterans
MIFFLINBURG — The can-do, won’t-quit attitude of Manny Piña is rather contagious.
It comes honestly. He’s had his fair share of adversity over the course of his life and even now, having lost a portion of his leg, he refuses to let
someone tell him he can’t do something.
Piña came to the United States at age 18. He couldn’t speak a word of English, but was excited for the opportunity — specifically the opportunity to serve in the military, a dream he’d had since he was a child.
He spent the first three years of his time in the United States learning English. He then set forth to achieve his dream of becoming a US soldier.
Piña finished basic training and AIT (Advanced Individual Training) at Fort Leonardwood, Mo. and became a member of the Army Reserves. In January 2003, his unit learned it would be deploying to Iraq.
“I joined to serve this country, so I went with my unit,” he said.
Piña was activated and on Feb. 21, 2003, he got a call to report to Fort Drum. He’d leave behind a wife and a 5-month-old daughter.
With the 629th Transportation Company, Piña’s unit was attached to several divisions while in Iraq, including the 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed at Camp Anaconda, Camp Pennsylvania and Camp Victory, part of a unit that was on a daily basis providing supplies for troops in forward areas.
Piña was trained to drive M915s and M916s — large tractor-trailer units. There were two units going back and forth at all times. Piña’s unit had the night shift. It was early in the war and vehicles weren’t yet armored. Vehicles in convoys had orders not to stop, no matter what happened. The heavy loads weren’t capable of stopping in an instant and a sudden stop could jeopardize lives.
“There were always two people in the vehicle,” said Piña. “We had no armor. We had a 50-cal(iber machine gun) and that’s it.”
The roads were concrete and in great shape, Piña noted. It was not uncommon to see Iraqi vehicles destroyed alongside the roadway. From time to time, American military vehicles were left alongside the roadway as well. Along with the quality roadways, troops would see villagers walking with donkeys, or camels.
It was a strange juxtaposition. It was just one of the cultural features that would take time adjusting to.
“We weren’t ready for what we’d see,” he admitted. “The kids... They were on the side of the road waving V for victory signs. They’d try to hug us. You can’t stop these trucks.”
Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were a constant threat to convoys. After a while, insurgents began planting them in trash bags alongside the roadway.
“It’s one of those things you never forget,” said Piña. “Even now, when I see a trash bag on the side of the road, I’ll swerve.
“It’s different. Civilians look at a bridge and they see a bridge. Soldiers look at a bridge and see a potential ambush here, a sniper there.”
Missions could last nearly 24 hours. The job wasn’t done until it was done, no matter what time it took to return to the relative safety of camp.
“We were trained for it,” said Piña. “We had to do what we had to do.”
Being early in the war, there were no shower facilities. Piña at one point went two weeks without a shower. He was lucky, though, in that he got to sleep in a tent. Some troops were housed in shipping containers placed on flat-beds. Weeks before he departed for home, new barracks were being brought it.
“Our shower facilities... it was a bucket of water,” said Piña. “We had plastic bottles, a liter and a half and we’d poke holes in the bottom. We’d lather up and use the bottles to rinse. All this between two trucks with a guard at each end.”
In April 2004, he shipped home. His thoughts turned to a career in the military.
In May 2004, though, his life changed forever.
Piña crashed his motorcycle and was thrown some 200 feet. He still keeps the helmet, which saved his life. It’s scarred with evidence of the violent crash, which claimed a large portion of his left leg.
“Without a helmet, I would have died,” said Piña. “It’s a miracle. The doctors said it, the police said it.
“There is a God in heaven. I may have lost my leg, but I still have my body.”
Piña now works for the Veterans Administration, Wilkes-Barre, as an IT specialist. Upon returning home, he attained an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree.
He also snow skis and continues to serve as an instructor. A lover of music, he also still plays a drum kit and other percussion.
Piña is a long-time volunteer with the Union County July 4 Veterans Parade.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and author of three Vietnam-based books, “Remembering Firebase Ripcord,” “A War We Can’t Forget” and the novel, “We Answered the Call.” He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
