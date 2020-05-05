HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported Tuesday that positive cases of coronavirus rose by 865, bringing the state's tally to date to 50,097.
An additional 554 deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 3,012.
Locally, positive cases rose only slightly and only in Columbia and Northumberland counties. Columbia was up two to 298 and reported three additional deaths for 16 total. Northumberland was up seven to 107. Cases were level in Lycoming (86, though an additional death was reported), Montour (50), Union (38) and Snyder (33).
More than 199,900 negative tests have been reported.
Cases in nursing homes also remained level, though an additional death was reported in Lycoming County. Two facilities there are affected with 26 residents and six staff testing positive. In Northumberland County, one facility is affected with six residents and two staff, while in Union one facility with one staff member positive.
