SELINSGROVE — Despite its one league loss this season, Mifflinburg’s field hockey team still had an opportunity to earn a share of the Heartland-I crown.
However, in order to do so the Wildcats needed to beat mighty Selinsgrove on its home turf in Thursday’s divisional showdown.
The Seals jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first half and never looked back as they took a 4-0 victory at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
“We had some great opportunities (to score), but we couldn’t capitalize,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “We did some good things and the opportunities were there, it was just a matter of (putting the ball into the cage).”
Selinsgrove (11-3, 6-0 HAC-I), which has claimed the last six HAC-I titles as well as 14 District 4 titles in a row, scored just 3:57 into the game when Jessica Alba drove home a pass from Anna Gephart.
Roughly 9 minutes later the Seals’ lead increased to 2-0 on a goal by Emily Swineford, which came off an assist by Katie Bucher.
Following the goal, Coach Orren called time out to rally her troops as well as calm them down.
“I think you have to be mentally tough — not only do you have to have the skills and so forth, but you got to be mentally tough,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “You can’t give up, you can’t get down, you can’t start pointing fingers — trying to keep the whole team concept is very important. I think it’s very easy to get frustrated and start having those breakdowns, and you just can’t (against a team like Selinsgrove).”
But when Selinsgrove went up 3-0 on a goal from Alba with 18:24 remaining in the game, Orren had that uh-oh moment and knew her team was in trouble.
“It was 2-0 at halftime and we knew we had a whole other half to play, so it wasn’t unreasonable to think that you can’t come back from that,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “It only takes a couple of seconds to score. We had some good pressure, but I just felt we started to maybe break down a little bit in the second half and the rain picked up and it made things a little more slippery.”
Adding insult to injury late in the game, the Seals were awarded a penalty stroke with 1:33 remaining. Gabby Kelly took the shot, and she punched it in to put the final touches on her team’s victory.
Mifflinburg is back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with an away game at cross-county rival Lewisburg. After that, the Wildcats play a divisional game at home against Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Moving forward, Mifflinburg can take a lot out of the game against Selinsgove, especially since it was one of the few times the Wildcats will get to play on turf this season before they move on to the District 4 playoffs.
“One thing we can take away from this is that we can play with anybody on turf. We don’t get the opportunity to play on turf fields often, and that’s one of the things going into districts that is always a concern because we don’t have the opportunity to play on a turf field, and it kind of shows when you get there,” said Orren.
“It’s a different ballgame (playing on turf), and it’s a much faster game and you don’t have to fight the ground like you do when you play on a grass field. We got to hope that we get a couple of opportunities to play on a turf field, get a taste for it and get better.”
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 0at Selinsgrove
First half
Sel-Jessica Alba, assist Anna Gephart, 26:03. Sel-Emily Swineford, assist Katie Bucher, 17:08.
Second half
Sel-Alba, assist Bucher, 18:24. Sel-Gabby Kelly, penalty stroke, 1:33.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 14-7; Corners: Selinsgrove, 12-5; Saves: Selinsgrove, Mazzie Teats, 7; Mifflinburg, Jadyn Keister, 10.
