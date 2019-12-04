MILTON — The work of eight local artists will be highlighted as the Milton Historical Society celebrates the holiday season.
The society has scheduled a series of open house events, to be held at the Cameron House, located along Route 405 south of Milton. The events will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.
In addition to the Cameron House being open for tours, and decorated for the holiday season, society member Deb Owens said the work of eight local artists will be on display at the house.
Those artists and their work will be: Steve Ritter, multi-media telephones; Mike Heller, oil paintings; Robert Hughes, oil paintings; Peggy Neuhard, pottery; Terri Peterson, photographs; Ellison Strosser, multi-media designs; Sylvia Denger, water colors; and Theron Jordan, wildlife paintings.
“Years ago, we had art exhibits here during our Christmas open house,” Owens said, adding that those exhibits were popular.
In addition to the art exhibits, Christmas decorations and related items will be available for purchase during this year’s open house dates.
“We are having a huge Christmas sale,” Owens said. “People donate Christmas items. This will benefit the (historical) society.”
The winners of the society’s annual quilt raffle will be drawn on Dec. 15. First place will receive a half-log cabin star quilt. Second place will receive a tote bag.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the open house. Tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six.
Other holiday events taking place in Milton throughout December include:
• Santa house open, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, Broadway.
• Milton Elementary School Winter Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street.
• Breakfast with St. Nicholas, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road.
• Winterfest Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Area High School.
• Winterfest Sleigh Run, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bound Avenue.
• Christmas tree lighting and Santa arrival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park.
• Milton Area Community Band Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mahoning Street.
• Milton Area High School Band and Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street.
