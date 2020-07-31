TURBOTVILLE — An organization dedicated to revitalization received a special recognition Thursday, July 30.
Representatives from California Grange 941 presented the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee with the grange’s annual Community Citizen Award. Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski accepted the award on behalf of the committee.
Dombroski said the committee was formed in early 2019 as a result of Washingtonville’s ongoing revitalization efforts.
“I’ve been involved with council, between council and being mayor, for eight-and-a-half years,” he said, noting that he’s served as mayor for six years. “We had been working on a lot of revitalization efforts.”
Realizing many in the community had talents they could add to the efforts, Dombroski said the committee was formed to involve those outside of council members in the efforts to revitalize the community.
“It’s really expanded what we’ve been able to accomplish,” he said.
Sharon Waltman, California Grange 941 lecturer, said a representative from the revitalization committee spoke to the grange at one of its monthly meetings. She subsequently became involved as a volunteer with the revitalization committee as she was impressed with its efforts.
“I grew up in this area,” Waltman said. “I remember when (Washingtonville) was a vibrant community.”
Among the efforts to revitalize Washingtonville, Waltman said new street lights were installed. The committee donated Christmas wreaths and flower baskets to decorate the lights.
The committee has also focused on beautification projects at DeLong Park.
Recently, Dombroski said the committee received more than $5,000 in grants to install a new swing set in the park.
Dombroski said $5,000 for the project was secured from the Central Susquehanna Board of Realtors, along with a $300 grant from the Danville Area School District’s Youth in Philanthropy program. In addition, he said some funding for the project will be provided by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
“We’re also going to do a little rehabilitation work with the handicapped accessibility,” Dombroski said. “That will be an important (project) for the top area of our park.”
According to Dombroski, the revitalization committee is also working with MARC Director Bob Stoudt to have a kayak launch installed along Chillisquaque Creek in Washingtonville. That project could be complete by the fall, at a location along the creek to be announced.
Volunteers are needed to participate in a series of community work days, where various beautification projects will be completed. The work days will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 8, Aug 22 and Sept. 19.
Those participating in the work days should meet on the designated dates at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. Those attending should bring garden tools, water and sunscreen.
Dombroski anticipates installation of the swing set will take place during the work day scheduled for Sept. 19.
