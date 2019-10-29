Best lists budget as top priority

Editor’s note: We continue to bring you interviews with Northumberland County commissioner candidates . Tom Aber appeared last week and Republicans Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon and Independent John Burd are later this week.
SUNBURY — An incumbent Northumberland County commissioner believes the budget is “the foremost issue” facing the incoming board of commissioners.
Kym Best, 48, a Democrat, is seeking a second term on the board of commissioners.
The other candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the board are Democrat Tom Aber, incumbent Republican Sam Schiccatano, Republican Joe Klebon and Independent John Burd. Commissioners are paid $35,999.86 per year.
She said the budget is the top issue which must be addressed by the next board of commissioners.
“County government has not lived within its means,” Best said. “The county must close and sell disused and unused properties to cut operating expenses.”
After the former county prison in Sunbury was destroyed by fire in January 2015, the county purchased the former Celotex site in Sunbury from Moran Industries for $2 million, with the intention of building a new prison there.
The county later purchased the former Northwestern Academy property in Coal Township and has since developed the prison there. The Celotex site has been unused since.
Best said that site must be openly marketed for sale.
She said the county must also look at regionalizing 9-1-1 operations with other counties in order to reduce rent, labor and cell-tower costs.
“This is the only way we can effectively address deficiencies in our system that put first responders at risk,” she said.
Business development should also be a top priority in the county, Best said.
“We do not presently have a director in our planning department or adequate support staff,” she said. “We must immediately recruit a qualified, energetic planning director and give that person the support staff necessary to aggressively sell Northumberland County to prospective businesses.”
Best also stressed the importance of working to eliminate blight.
“We will continue to work closely with, and financially support, the Housing Authority of Northumberland County to identify blighted properties across this county,” she said. “In cooperation with our representatives in Harrisburg, we will obtain grants to demolish blighted properties and replace them with housing that is affordable for first-time homeowners and the elderly.”
She vowed to work with the Assessment Office to prevent properties from falling into the hands of absentee landlords.
Best is opposed to a reassessment. Northumberland County has not had a reassessment since the 1970s.
“I am strongly opposed to real estate taxes in general,” Best said. “They place unfair burdens on senior citizens and make first-time homeownership difficult for young families. I encourage our representatives in Harrisburg to take steps to replace this outdated system of taxation with equitable revenue-raising measures.”
In addition, Best opposes reassessment as she said it would cost the county around $6 million and generate no new tax revenue.
“It only reshuffles the inherently unfair tax burden,” she said.
She believes there are “opportunities to listen to and compromise with” each of the candidates running for the office.
“We must create an atmosphere where there is a basic level of respect for each commissioner, whether they are in the majority or the minority,” Best said. “Transparency between the three commissioners is crucial for our county to move forward.”
If re-elected, Best — an attorney by trade — has vowed the new term will be her final one in office.
“I do not believe that county commissioners should be career politicians,” she said. “Rather, they should be members of the community who serve for a time. I have been fortunate to serve Northumberland County as a commissioner for four years.
“If elected, I intend to serve one more term, put county government on firm footing, and turn it over to new people with new ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.