MILTON — Twenty-two employees of a Milton business fanned out across a local retail store Wednesday morning, purchasing toys for children who may otherwise have to go without gifts this holiday season.
Just before 11 a.m., several vehicles filled with employees of Golden Proportions Marketing pulled up in front of the Milton YMCA, with the employees unloading donations for Toys for Tots. The YMCA is a drop-off location for the Toys for Tots program.
“Our team likes to do this at Christmas time,” Xana Winans, president and founder of Golden Proportions Marketing, said. “We went to the Target in Muncy. Everybody helped to shop. They were given a budget and assigned (items to purchase).”
Pam Beaver is the Toys for Tots coordinator for Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties. She expressed thanks for the donations.
“We are grateful for all the people in the valley who donate toys and money,” she said. “There are a lot of children in five counties that we serve. We need all the donations (we receive).”
Donations of toys will be accepted at the Milton YMCA through Dec. 15.
“We have a lot of volunteers that help us put the (donation) boxes out, collect the toys,” Beaver said.
As the donations are collected, she said they are taken to the area Toys for Tots warehouse.
“They get stocked,” Beaver explained. “We have volunteers that choose the toys for the kids (receiving them).”
She said the toys are distributed through various organizations that work with children, including the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Early Head Start and Nurse Family Partnership.
This year, Beaver expects Toys for Tots will provide toys to 3,000 children in need in the five-county area.
Larry Fletcher, who coordinates the martial arts programming for the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said the Milton YMCA has been a Toys for Tots drop-off location for about 10 years.
“We have a family from State College that drops off a great number of toys,” Fletcher said. “They, every year, have been dropping them off... Great people, very generous people.”
In addition to serving as a drop-off location for Toys for Tots, Fletcher said next year individuals in need of receiving toys from the effort will be able to apply during designated times at the Milton YMCA.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be supporting Toys for Tots in other ways.
A Christmas in Toyland Zumbathon will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury.
The Zumbathon will benefit Toys for Tots. For more information, contact Melanie Garrison at 570-286-5636.
For more information about donating to Toys for Tots through the YMCA, contact Fletcher at 570-286-5636.
