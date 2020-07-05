EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP — State Police at Stonington are investigating the death of an individual in a wooded area near Bates Road.
Trooper Josiah Reiner reported that a known individual contacted Stonington state police at 8:46 a.m. Saturday to report a deceased person near Bates Road, south of Shamokin in lower Northumberland County.
The cause of the death and identity of the person were unknown as of 4 p.m. Saturday, Reiner stated in a news release.
Troopers from the barracks, a state police forensics services unit, the Northumberland County Coroner’s Officer and several fire companies responded to the scene.
No further information was available Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.