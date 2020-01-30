McEWENSVILLE — Wearing a chef’s hat and seriously focused on the task at hand, JA Babay watched intently as a napkin flew through the air at the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library.
Babay, the library’s director, worked Wednesday afternoon to prepare items which will be used during a special day being celebrated Saturday at the library, 20 Church St., McEwensville.
Saturday marks National Take Your Child to the Library Day.
Babay said libraries across the nation will be celebrating the day by offering special programming designed to encourage families to visit their local library.
The public libraries in Northumberland County, which collaborate on several projects throughout the year through an effort they’ve dubbed Libraries In Northumberland County, will each be offering special activities on Saturday.
“We are having a Pancake Day,” Babay said, while describing the activities which will take place at the library in McEwensville.
“There are books about pancakes,” Babay said. “We are going to be working with ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake.’”
Activities at Babay’s library kick off at 11 a.m. In addition to reading from the book, pancakes will be served.
“We will be making plain pancakes and have a fixings bar,” Babay said. “I am fond of having yogurt on pancakes.”
A “celebrity flipper” will be helping to make the pancakes, new McEwensville Mayor Stacy Packer.
“The whole idea of the program is to make our library fun,” Babay said. “Pancakes are fun.”
As she was pulling out the tools that will be used to make the pancakes, Baby seriously focused as she flipped a napkin high in the area.
“This is one of the games we’ll be playing,” she laughed.
National Take Your Child to the Library Day will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
Activities will include book-themed crafts, raffles, a scavenger hunt, story time, library card sign up and free goodie bags.
Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St., Northumberland, will also be holding activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Priestley is bringing out their high-end tech toys,” Babay said.
She added that the library in Northumberland will feature robots and 3D kits that work with iPads.
Activities will also take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Box of Light Studio will be holding a green screen animation drop-in activity, with a story telling event at 1:30 p.m.
The Shamokin Coal Township Public Library will hold a Take Your Child to the Library Day Storytime and Movement program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin.
Babay is encouraging families to take their children to their local library on Saturday.
“The national initiative is to build library awareness and the importance of kids going to the library,” she said. “It’s so a parent can model and practice going to the library. It’s a family tradition.”
