YORK — Lewisburg sophomore Ava Markunas had a rocky start to her first trip to the PIAA State Golf Championships.
Markunas fired a 26-over-par 98 on Monday to sit in 17th place following the first day of competition at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Leading the championships after the first day is Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Meghan Zambruno, who carded a 3-over 75.
In Monday’s first round, Markunas parred holes 10 and 11, but she bogeyed the remaining holes on the competitive Heritages Hills course.
Markunas, the District 4 champ and a seventh-place finisher at last week’s PIAA East Regional with an 18-over 90, still has one more round to go to improve her standing.
Round two for Markunas and her foursome starts at 8:30 a.m. today on hole 9A.
Joining Markunas are Cumberland Valley’s Emily McAninch (shot an 87 in the first round), Hershey’s Abby Han (88) and Moravian Academy’s Grace Sanborn (99).
Only the top five female finishers receive medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.