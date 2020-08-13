LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) maintained Tuesday that opening public schools for the new school year should be left up to local districts.
Their decisions, Keller said, ought to consider the current rate of COVID-19 cases as well as the views of local health care providers. He suspected the Department of Education (PDE) recommendation that Union County schools open online was based on a recent increase at United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg (USP).
“Making the assumption that just because it is in Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary that all the people that work there are from Union County is not a good assumption,” Keller said. “Many of those corrections officers may live in Northumberland County or Snyder County.”
A single reason should not be the reason in-person school is scuttled, Keller maintained, if schools can come up with a good plan for reopening.
Keller gave the USP Lewisburg warden and officers good grades for doing everything they could to ensure safety even to the extent of containing coronavirus. However, he was frustrated with higher-ups at the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
“(They) seem to be unresponsive when we talk about inmate movements, transfers or however you want to frame it,” Keller said. “You’ve got to be very careful with the Bureau of Prisons. They aren’t the most forthcoming.”
Keller also doubted that BOP higher-ups considered the safety of people surrounding their facilities.
“Moving inmates during a pandemic was not responsible,” Keller concluded. “That’s not the fault of people in Lewisburg. That’s the fault of people in Washington, DC.”
Keller met Tuesday with Evangelical Community Hospital officials for a round-table discussion. Much of the talk covered topics including supply chains of pharmaceuticals, protective gear, substitutes for opiate pain relievers and Medicare.
