HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control enforcement officers will visit licensed liquor establishments Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, as part of their regular work to ensure customers and employees are abiding by social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements.
From July 1-5, liquor control enforcement officers conducted compliance checks at 2,189 licensed liquor establishments and issued 21 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.
“We have a tremendous working relationship with licensees and the overwhelming majority of our interactions throughout the pandemic have been positive,” said Major Jeffrey Fisher, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. “Our role is to ensure business owners are taking the necessary steps to keep their customers, employees, and the larger community safe.”
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
• Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business. Face masks may be removed while seated. Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
• Provide at least 6 feet between parties at tables, or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back-to-back.
• Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.
