SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University seniors have been awarded the Fulbright U.S. English Teaching Assistant award for the 2020-2021 academic year, from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Brian Herrmann, a German studies major from Hatboro, and Erin Wetmore, a German studies and strategic communications double-major from Bethlehem, will work in Germany’s schools teaching English language and American studies.
Herrmann and Wetmore hope to use their Fulbright experience as a stepping stone toward their future careers — for Wetmore, something that includes German language, and for Herrmann, academia or in foreign relations.
The English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Programs place Fulbright recipients in classrooms abroad to provide assistance to local English teachers. ETAs help teach English language while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S.
Applicants for ETA Programs can apply to only one country.
