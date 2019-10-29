LEWISBURG — A financial agreement recently approved by the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Service (CSFES) board has also been approved with some minor adjustments by the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) board.
Michael Derman, CSFES board chair, said an intergovernmental agreement now needs to be revised and approved by member municipalities.
He noted that Buffalo Township would seek services via contract rather than full membership, leaving Lewisburg Borough, East Buffalo and Kelly townships as full members.
Municipal contributions for services will be based on the number of people in the municipality based on the most recent census data. The most recent rate was $27 per person.
Derman said the CFSES would serve as a financial oversight board for the WCEC. A proposed WCEC budget would be submitted for review annually according to a timeline.
What would follow would depend on the rate of increase of spending projected under the budget.
“If the budget goes up less than 5%, then it will just take a majority of the CSFES (board) to approve it,” Derman said. “If it goes up 5% up to less than 10%, then the CSFES board has to unanimously approve it. If it is more than 10%, then the municipalities need to approve it.”
He added that a contract could be flexible for municipalities which have chosen that route. Derman said, for example, Union Township could request a daily daytime EMT and be accommodated under contract.
