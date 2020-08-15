LEWISBURG — Higher education facilities, public or private, have had to make changes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jessica Rohrbach, McCann School of Business and Technology executive director, said they've been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the Lewisburg area. She noted the career-oriented institution was able to adapt during the first stages of the pandemic.
"As part of their technology package, every student receives a Chromebook," Rohrbach said. "So we were able to quickly transition from face-to-face instruction to virtual classroom delivery in March."
Rohrbach noted that hands-on lab competencies were limited starting in May with 10 people or less in a room.
"We will continue to deliver lectures virtually for the foreseeable future," Rohrbach added. "All staff and students must wear masks and proper personal protection equipment, and we have increased cleaning of the facility."
Remote admissions interviews will continue to further reduce traffic on the McCann campus.
