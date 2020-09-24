DANVILLE — Karena Weikel has been named chief actuary for Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).
Weikel has been vice president of risk and revenue management and actuarial services at GHP since 2015 and interim chief actuary since Kurt Wrobel left the role in May when he was named president of the health plan.
As chief actuary, Weikel is responsible for managing Geisinger’s overall cost of care, trend mitigation, vendor relations, underwriting, provider and medical economics, risk adjustment, operational and regulatory reporting, pricing, rate filing, trend analysis, reserving and organization-wide financial analytics for all lines of business.
In her career at GHP, Weikel also served as director of actuarial services and actuarial informatics and associate vice president of clinical informatics.
Weikel earned the Fellow, Academy for Healthcare Management (FAHM) and Certified Self-Funding Specialist (CSFS) designations and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries (ASA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA) and is currently pursuing her fellowship certification.
She is a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s in mathematics and secondary education.
