Running is great near a Great Lake

MIFFLINBURG — Jeremiah Allen of Mifflinburg again raised money this summer by running what amounted to a marathon a day.
But his five-day segment for MS Run the US was from Milwaukee to Valpariso, Ind. via Chicago, rather than Brookville to Sunbury via Mifflinburg.
Allen immediately noticed the lack of hills near Lake Michigan.
“It was pretty flat,” he said. “The first four days we were pretty much right along the lake.”
It was the first time MS Run the US was routed through Milwaukee, the hometown for the nonprofit. Milwaukee and Chicago are major urban areas, but most of Allen’s running was on running trails.
“When you get to Chicago you have to run in residential areas which were very beautiful,” he said. “But then you are right back on the trails. It was very different, but neat.”
There were some hills and some traffic on the fifth day, in Indiana, but nothing like the hills of Central Pennsylvania. Allen said the weather was good, but a little warm. He noted the heat was just something to be expected in July or August.
Allen was partnered with Ryan Hynek, also a relay veteran, because there were more runners than ever who wanted to run in the coast-to-coast relay. Hynek, like Allen, ran in memory of family members.
Allen noted organizers did their best to find RV parks for the relay’s support vehicles, but sometimes the running partners had to “commute” to the point where the running would start.
MS Run The US raises money and awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS). The annual run starts in Los Angeles and recently concluded in New York City. Allen and Hynek respectively raised $9,800 and $10,146 for awareness of the potentially disabling disease. Most of Allen’s donations came from local donors, for which he expressed gratitude.
Runner Bridget McElroy of Oak Park, Ill., ran the 2019 segment which included Union County. She was accompanied by Allen over the last few miles of a portion near Mifflinburg. The two joked about how each ran segments in each other’s “home” region.
The MS Run the US website, www.msruntheus.org, will be open for donations for any of the relay runners through the end of September.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
