Michael Desiderio, DO, is a cardiologist with UPMC Susquehanna Heart & Vascular Institute. He earned his medical degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at Morristown Medical Center, N.J. The UPMC Susquehanna Heart & Vascular Institute is located in the Health Innovation Center, 740 High St. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Desiderio, call 570-321-2800.