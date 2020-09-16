Mifflinburg man charged in sexual assault

WEST CHILLISQUQUE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with statutory sexual assault after being accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in 2017.
John Houtz Jr., of 642 Walnut St., No. 1, Mifflinburg, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between August and November 2017 in Northumberland County. The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
A girl told troopers that when she was 15 years old Houtz had sexual relations with her in Sunbury. On another occasion, the girl reported to troopers that Houtz had sexual relations with her after the two smoked marijuana at a home in West Chillisquaque Township.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30 before Diehl.
According to online court records, Houtz is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
