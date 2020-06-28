HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 505 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,496.
There are 6,606 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths.
Locally, confirmed cases rose in Northumberland County by nine, one in Lycoming County, two in Montour County and three in Snyder County. Columbia and Union County counts remained level.
Case counts to date by county: Northumberland, 269; Columbia, 376; Lycoming, 173; Union, 82; Montour, 64; and Snyder, 55.
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening, the Department of Health reminded.
There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Of total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,484 of total cases are in health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.