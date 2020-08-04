EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 48 18 .727 —

x-Boston 44 22 .667 4

x-Philadelphia 40 27 .597 8½

Brooklyn 31 35 .470 17

New York 21 45 .318 27

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 42 25 .627 —

Orlando 32 35 .478 10

Washington 24 43 .358 18

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —

x-Indiana 41 26 .612 13

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 42 24 .636 —

x-Dallas 40 29 .580 3½

Memphis 32 36 .471 11

San Antonio 29 37 .439 13

New Orleans 29 38 .433 13½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 44 23 .657 —

x-Utah 42 25 .627 2

x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 2½

Portland 30 38 .441 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 —

x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 6

Sacramento 28 38 .424 23

Phoenix 28 39 .418 23½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday’s Games

Toronto 107, Miami 103

Indiana 111, Washington 100

Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113, OT

New Orleans 109, Memphis 99

Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130

L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108

Today’s Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m.

