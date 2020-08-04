EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 48 18 .727 —
x-Boston 44 22 .667 4
x-Philadelphia 40 27 .597 8½
Brooklyn 31 35 .470 17
New York 21 45 .318 27
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 42 25 .627 —
Orlando 32 35 .478 10
Washington 24 43 .358 18
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 13 .806 —
x-Indiana 41 26 .612 13
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 42 24 .636 —
x-Dallas 40 29 .580 3½
Memphis 32 36 .471 11
San Antonio 29 37 .439 13
New Orleans 29 38 .433 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 44 23 .657 —
x-Utah 42 25 .627 2
x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 2½
Portland 30 38 .441 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 21 .682 6
Sacramento 28 38 .424 23
Phoenix 28 39 .418 23½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Toronto 107, Miami 103
Indiana 111, Washington 100
Denver 121, Oklahoma City 113, OT
New Orleans 109, Memphis 99
Philadelphia 132, San Antonio 130
L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108
Today’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Utah, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Sacramento, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 9 p.m.
