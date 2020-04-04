HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is reminding Pennsylvanians that being outdoors is good health care and self care, but recommendations for social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus still apply.
“During this time of significant changes to our daily routines it’s clear that our need for and appreciation of nature is greater than ever,” Dunn said. “Outdoor activities are a great idea to relieve stress and as immunity boosters, but they should not include exposure to high-touch surfaces or other groups of people — we need to spread out.”
Dunn said the best advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home. Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running is allowed if social distancing is maintained.
Some tips for avoiding groups of people outdoors include: If you have a yard, spend time there outdoors every day; if possible, take a walk around your neighborhood with the people in your family, as long as you can stay six feet away from neighbors; if you decide to leave your neighborhood, plan for several alternate locations, so if you arrive at your first one and there are crowds, you can move on; choose a less busy time of day, such as early morning; and find a local park or trail that offers enough space for social distancing.
State park and forest facilities such as restrooms, playgrounds, and all overnight accommodations are closed, and staff is limited. The public can access lands and trails.
