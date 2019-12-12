Alan Keller is PennDOT Employee of the Month
MONTOURSVILLE – Alan Keller is PennDOT District 3 employee of the month for December.
Keller is the traffic engineer in the district office and oversees the Operations, Safety and Signal Units. During his tenure at PennDOT, he has worked in all major units, Design, Construction and Maintenance, and developed extensive experience in highway engineering and traffic operations.
His tenure, experience and interpersonal skills have enabled him to build strong working relationships within PennDOT, municipalities, and his co-workers. For these and other reasons, Alan deserves to be recognized as Employee of the Month, the agency noted.
A 32-year PennDOT employee, Keller lives in Muncy with his wife Diane, son Drew and daughter Schyler.
Bloomsburg University
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Diana Rogers-Adkinson has named Daryl Fridley as the University’s Dean of the College of Education. Darlene Perner has been serving as the interim Dean in the BU College of Education.
Fridley comes to Bloomsburg with nearly 30 years of experience in public education, including the last 13 years at Southeast Missouri State University. He started at Southeast Missouri State as a faculty member in the Department of History and coordinator of the Social Studies Education program. During that stage of his career, he oversaw a significant revision of the program and also helped the program gain national recognition from the National Council for the Social Studies. Fridley also assisted students in creating a student group for social studies majors.
In 2013 he was named associate dean in what was then the College of Education and is now known as the College of Education, Health, and Human Studies.
Fridley also served as the acting chair for the Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education and was a member of the board of directors of the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
He spent the first half of his career teaching in P-12 schools in Georgia, New Mexico and Missouri. Inspired by challenges he encountered in schools, Fridley applied for and was awarded a Morris Doctoral Fellowship to study at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He earned his Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction in 2006. He earned a B.A. in secondary education and social studies from Anderson University in 1989 and an M.A. in history from Southeast Missouri State University in 1999.
Fridley is also the parent to adult children, Olivia and Rowan, who live in St. Louis, Mo.
