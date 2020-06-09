Northumberland County buildings to reopen

SUNBURY — With the exception of the courthouse, all Northumberland County-operated buildings will be open to the public beginning Wednesday.
With the county set to move into the green phase of coronavirus recovery Friday, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano announced during Tuesday's commissioners' meeting that county buildings will open to the public two days prior to the start of the green phase.
"Security guards will be checking temperatures at the door and making sure everyone has masks," Schiccatano said, adding that social distancing must be practiced by everyone inside the building.
Plans are to allow the public to attend commissioners' meetings again, beginning with the July 7 meeting. Recent meetings have been held via Zoom, with only necessary county officials and the media permitted to attend in person.
Schiccatano noted that President Judge Charles Saylor has authority to make decisions regarding the courthouse. Some offices in the courthouse have been open to the public, on a limited basis.
Recently, Saylor extended the county's Judicial Emergency until July 31. The emergency was initially declared March 18.
According to the emergency, all jury trials will remain suspended for the duration of the order. The court, and related entities, are authorized to use communication technology to conduct other court proceedings.
Following Tuesday's meeting, Schiccatano said he had been calling the office of Gov. Tom Wolf nearly every day asking for Northumberland County to be switched to green status. While he never spoke with Wolf, Schiccatano said he spoke several times with an assistant to the governor.
Schiccatano has received positive feedback from residents who are glad Northumberland County is moving into the green phase.
"People in our county desire to be open," Schiccatano said. "We are excited about Northumberland County small businesses opening up."
It was announced during the meeting that county buildings will be closed Monday for Flag Day, and Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
During the meeting, both Schiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon praised everyone who helped to make the recent election go smoothly for the county.
"It was a unique election because of the COVID virus," Schiccatano said. "We had a lot of extra (mail-in) ballots that had to be counted."
He said between 5,000 and 6,000 mail-in ballots were received.
Due to the virus, Schiccatano said some poll workers requested not to work this election, meaning the county had to find replacements.
Klebon noted that the county's Elections Office had a turnover of employees prior to the primary. Director Tara Purcell resigned May 11, followed by the exit of office employees Jessica Harter and Robbie Kozar.
Schiccatano previously said Pat Nace, who is from Snyder County and has 36 years of elections experience, was brought in to oversee the election. She worked side-by-side with Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy.
Both Klebon and Schiccatano visited a number of polling places on Election Day, from Watsontown to Mount Carmel.
"Everywhere we visited, there were very little or no problems," Klebon said. "That's a tribute to all the people that helped in this election."
"It was one of the most rewarding elections that I was ever part of, because of the cooperation," Schiccatano said.
The commissioners approved sending an honorary letter to Suzanne and Bob Starke, of Coal Township, in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary.
The following copy machine leases from CSP Office Equipment were also approved: A Copystar CS-32121 for the Sheriff's Office, $64.09, for 60 months; A Copystar 32121 for Children and Youth Services, $65.97 per month, for 60 months; a Kyocera Ecosys for the Tax Claims Bureau, $81.50 per month, for 60 months; and a Kyocera M3655IDN, for the Northumberland County Jail, $50.38, for 60 months.
