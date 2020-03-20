Reaction to the governor’s plan to shut down non-life-sustaining businesses was met with swift reaction Thursday afternoon.
“Small businesses and their employees are the heart of our communities and the heart of this country,” said Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12). “While protecting public safety is government’s top priority right now, Gov. Wolf’s sweeping order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk our long-term economic security. His decision to shut down Pennsylvania businesses will have deep consequences for businesses trying to stay open in uncertain times and the employees who depend on a regular wage and accurate information from their employer.
“The governor must provide absolute certainty to employers, employees, and all those tasked with representing them in government about what his order means, how employers can ensure they will be able to operate after this crisis subsides, and how employees can ensure they get a family-sustaining wage in the short term.
“We are facing this crisis as one people. Short-sighted, wide-ranging orders that provide no context and no information serve only to sow the seeds of chaos in an otherwise uncertain time. The hardworking people of Pennsylvania deserve better from their government, and I urge Gov. Wolf to immediately provide clarity to the millions of small businesses and workers he represents.”
House Republican Leaders in Harrisburg issued the following statement:
“The Wolf Administration set off a panic tonight throughout the commonwealth with its edict to shut down employers. The ill-prepared actions, announced after normal business hours, are not only an economic blow to every worker in the state right now but will have ramifications long into the future.
“Any announcement in an emergency event such as this calls for clear and efficient lines of communication, but the open-ended and short-noticed announcement today is the complete opposite and only adds to the sense of chaos many Pennsylvanians are struggling with tonight.
“These actions will shut down many small, family-owned shops and businesses, not only for the duration of this event, but possibly, and probably, forever.
“The sprawling and confusing list provided by the governor is provided with no explanation, and we will explore all avenues available to us to determine whether the action he’s taken is allowed within our state Constitution.
“It is incumbent upon all state leaders to recognize that long after we have defeated this public health threat, we must have the ability to create economic opportunities for all Pennsylvanians.
“Therefore, we are compelled to raise our voice on behalf of millions of hard-working Pennsylvanians who are already making enormous sacrifices in the face of this worldwide event, none of which was of their own choosing.”
