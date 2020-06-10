WILLIAMSPORT — On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation, River Valley Regional YMCA and YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania will hold the third annual Over the Edge event, at the Genetti Hotel.
By committing to raise at least $1,000 to support one of the noted participating entities, individuals will have the opportunity to rappel down the side of the Genetti Hotel.
Funds raised on behalf of the education foundation will help to launch a COVID-19 relief fund for the school district. The fund will support educational resources and technology, mental health resources and resources to support economically disadvantaged students.
Funds raised for the YMCA will support programs and services that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
The YWCA will use money raised to support women who are working to rebuild their lives.
For more information on the event, contact Jessica Probst at jessicap@rvrmyca.org or 570-323-7134 ext. 203.
