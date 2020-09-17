SUNBURY — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) will be relocating several programs which serve students in the Shikellamy School District in the district's Grace Beck Elementary School building.
During a meeting held Wednesday, CSIU's board of directors approved leasing space from the Shikellamy School District at the Beck elementary building for $169,500 per year.
The lease runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.
CSIU's Early Childhood program will use 12 classrooms in the building, storage and office space, and a nursing suite. CSIU's Five Star program will use eight classrooms, the cafeteria, office space, a nursing suite, the library and a conference room.
"The Shikellamy school board has decided to consolidate their schools," Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU's chief outreach officer, said. "Beck elementary will continue to be used to house a variety of academic programs, including several CSIU programs, which serve Shikellamy students, as well as students from other districts."
She said the programs will be relocated to the building from various other locations in the Sunbury area.
At the former Watsontown Elementary School building, where CSIU also leases space for programming, painting will take place. The CSIU board approved contracting JKC Painting of Danville to paint space it uses in the building, at a cost not to exceed $5,800.
In other business, the CSIU board approved:
• Hiring: Sandra Billman, Head Start instructor, $11.07 per hour; Jennifer Martina, practical nursing administrative assistant, $16 per hour; Heather Nye, Head Start insructor, $21.19 per hour; Raquel Roman-Rosario, migrant education recruiter, $18.98; Jennifer Sisk, data management administrative assistant, $16.25 per hour.
• The following resignations and retirements: Ashlie Fritz, practical nursing program instructor, effective Sept. 21; Jenna Glynn, Pre-K Counts teacher, effective Sept. 11; Gregory Hayes, digital media and communications specialist, effective Sept. 18; Gretchen Hoff, alternative education, effective Aug. 24; Debra Peters, senior systems analyst, effective Jan. 29, 2021; Jennifer Williams, director of Special Education and Earl Childhood Services, effective March 23, 2021.
• Granting tenure to the following: Meghan Deitterick, Early Childhood Educational consultant; Emily Faith, speech therapist; Jenna Glynn, Pre-K Counts teacher; Chelsea Mensch, speech therapist; Carolyn Reitz, Early Intervention teacher.
