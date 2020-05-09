MIFFLINBURG — A Union County man has been locked up on multiple counts after allegedly firing one round from a shotgun near the head of his 46-year-old wife.
Troopers said Christopher Lloyd, of Limestone Township, Union County, has been charged with one felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Mountain Road in Limestone Township.
According to troopers, Lloyd engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman only identified as his wife. He is accused of grabbing a shotgun from a gun cabinet, aiming it at his wife and firing one round, which nearly missed her head.
Lloyd allegedly left the home and fired a second round into the southeast side of the residence.
A preliminary arraignment was held before District Judge Jeff Mensch, with Lloyd’s bail set at $20,000.
He was unable to post bail and locked up in the Union County Jail, troopers said.
