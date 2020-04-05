KEENSBURG, Colo. — Dillan, the Asiatic black bear moved in January from Union County to a Colorado sanctuary, has by all accounts thrived in new surroundings.
But Kent Drotar, Wild Animal Sanctuary public relations representative, said the bear was kept in a clinic at the sanctuary near Denver for a time after arrival from the Union County Sportsmen’s Club. Dillan’s condition attracted national attention from PETA and a plea from actor Alec Baldwin for intervention by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“(Dillan) had major nutritional deficiencies even though he was morbidly obese,” Drotar said. “It was an unhealthy diet.”
Dillan also had dental issues from years of decay, with missing teeth and a septic condition associated with infection. He can now get more exercise which has reduced his weight and improved his health.
Drotar said the bear’s repetitive bouncing of a leg has disappeared. He said the behavior was a sign of stress somewhat like a twitch or nail-biting in humans.
“Bears are known for a lot of pacing. They also rock and sway.” Drotar said. “But (Dillan) was doing it because he didn’t have the mobility. Because of his obesity he didn’t pace. The body is looking for an outlet to this stress and mental depravation.”
Drotar said Dillan has had no instances of neurotic behavior and attributed the improvement to the change of scene. Gunshots, Drotar said, were common at the club and startling.
Dillan felt better after several teeth were pulled, Drotar said, and others were filled in like a root canal. The bear has been more playful and is generally outgoing.
“It’s been a delight to watch him be healthy, feel better and not have to worry about his safety,” Drotar said. “He is in a one-acre natural habitat.”
Drotar said Dillan is being introduced to Lilly, a female black bear who also arrived morbidly obese after being locked in a corn crib for a dozen years.
“Lilly and Dillan will become roomies,” Drotar said. “Once they are doing well together, we’ll move them down to our new refuge property in southern Colorado.”
Drotar said Lilly was in heat annually in May or June, but males at the sanctuary were neutered ensuring that no baby bears are produced.
Food choices for Dillan were various fruits and vegetables, but omnivore bears also ate fresh fish and raw meat. If he needs a pill, they might put it in cupcake.
“Our bears are always allowed to eat as much as they want, which is how they would be in the wild,” Drotar said. “Bears are foragers so they are always constantly, foraging grazing and noshing like people.”
Drotar noted that the current health crisis has cut into the typical number of visitors at the sanctuary. Donations to the nonprofit sanctuary were welcome at www.wildlifeanimalsanctuary.org.
