LEWISBURG — Service navigation emerged this year as a way people in poverty could overcome obstacles faced rather than accepting their current state.
Kim Amsler, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (USCAA) service navigation director, started directing clients in October from the Union County Resource Center on Hafer Road, Lewisburg. Similar to groups which have recently come into their own, USCAA service navigation stressed mentorship, relationship building and self-advocacy.
CommunityAid, the statewide network of thrift stores, partnered in the service navigation program with the USCAA. Amsler said each of the six stores picked an agency in their area to support.
Amsler described what she did was a combination of personal consultancy and life coaching.
“It is really about a client-centered approach,” she said. “Supporting people the way they want to be treated.”
Housing, employment, education and transportation are the top issues for people in poverty, but service navigation is about finding more than just stop-gap measures.
“(Clients) walk in the door with this problem they are having,” Ambler said. “There are a lot of really good programs within CAA to help them overcome that barrier. But the purpose is to have a more comprehensive overall fix.”
Service navigation provides perspective, or a way to step outside and find the “whys” and “hows” of a person’s situation.
“We’re able to support people if they are having a housing issue or if they have an eviction notice or that type of thing,” Amsler said. “Our community services team is able to support them through that issue. But a lot of times that concern isn’t the only thing that is happening in their lives.”
Service navigation can be a step toward self-sufficiency and the satisfactions of getting a job or earning more money, Amsler noted. It dovetails with the objective of groups such as Circles of Love and Getting Ahead in the Susquehanna Valley.
“That is what it is going to take in the community,” Amsler observed. “For everyone to be addressing the same goals, to be helping people to set goals, meet goals and overcome barriers.”
It was noted that “using all the tools” was key to plotting a path out of poverty.
“If there are other tools in the community that can help people, that is a big part of service navigation as well,” Amsler said. “(It is) not only looking at the wonderful programs and services we have within our four walls, but looking beyond our walls to make sure we are connecting people with the best person who can help them to overcome the barrier they are seeing at that time.”
Amsler said there were some unique challenges to the rural areas of Union and Snyder.
“When some bigger cities look at the transportation issue, they can look at public transportation,” Amsler said. “Sue (Auman), our executive director, has been very involved in trying to overcome some transportation barriers in the counties.”
The challenges were unique, Amsler said, but the opportunities to help people in different ways were also wide open.
Emily Mrusko, USCAA assistant director, noted the agency was a political subdivision of county government and overseen by both Union and Snyder counties. The partnership with CommunityAid, a faith-based nonprofit, was for three years.
“There are a lot of amazing agencies on our area doing amazing work,” Mrusko said. “Where we saw a gap was the capacity to actually have somebody sit down beside someone who just needs help. That is what we are hoping to do with this.”
Mrusko added that USCAA saw service navigation as a way to provide a self-sufficiency service. She added that the CommunityAid grant allows service navigation to be offered to people outside of typical requirements. Overall, the USCAA is supported by Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funding, which has income eligibility requirements for clients.
The USCAA is located at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove. Call 570-374-0180 or visit www.union-snydercaa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.