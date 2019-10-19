SUNBURY — In honor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, rehabilitation staff at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury recently hosted an art contest for local students to celebrate the lives and successes of people with disabilities.
The artwork included watercolors, posters, fine art, and 3D prints. Mackenzie Catino, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School in Coal Township, was selected as the contest winner for her entry “Celebrating the Successes of Those Who Sacrificed,” receiving a commemorative certificate and $100 gift card.
“The art contest is designed to help raise awareness about the many types of disabilities and the modes of rehabilitation available to help adapt and improve quality of life,” said Jolene Retallack, manager, Therapy Services, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury. “The students invest a lot of time and effort into their projects. The program really brings our patients, students, community, and staff joy and allows everyone to engage in art, raise awareness, and share something meaningful.”
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury’s rehabilitation team received over 30 entries from local seventh through 12th grade students; the staff and community members judged the pieces, including a local painter who suffered a traumatic brain injury requiring intensive rehabilitation.
