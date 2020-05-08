Barbers, hairdressers disappointed to not be returning to work

MILTON — As many businesses across the Central Susquehanna Valley are opening their doors to customers today — for the first time in nearly two months — barbershop and salon owners are expressing disappointment that their facilities must remain closed.
Barbershops and hair salons are among the businesses not permitted to reopen today as 24 counties in Pennsylvania shift into the yellow phase in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic recovery.
Frank Rodriguez, owner of Against the Grain Barbershop in Milton, said he’s “extremely disappointed” to not be able to reopen for business today.
“Even though there’s nothing I can do, I feel I’m letting my guys down, my team,” he said.
“This is hard, especially for my barbers,” Rodriguez continued. “I have a responsibility for them... The barbershop supports about six different families... If there’s four, five people attached to those families, that’s 30, 35 people the barbershop supports, puts food on the table for those families.”
He noted that proper sanitation has always been a focus for his shop.
“When I went to barber school, this is no exaggeration, probably 90% of the curriculum is on sanitizing,” Rodriguez said.
When he opened his shop, Rodriguez said it was designed so that each barber working would have access to their own sink at their station.
“It’s not required by the state, but that’s one of the things I put in place because I want our customers to see number one in my shop is sanitation,” he said, adding that barbers wash their hands before and after serving each customer.
Prior to Pennsylvania mandating business closures in March, and out of an abundance of caution, Rodriguez said he opted to close his shop doors for what he initially thought would be a two-week period.
He has also taken steps to prepare for the potential reopening of the shop.
“I even went and ordered products, before they announced who was going to be allowed to open, to do screening outside, at the door by taking temperatures, doing questionnaires,” Rodriguez said.
“I already had a plan in place, where we were going to have the people who are actually getting serviced be (the only ones) in the barbershop,” he continued. “I was going to have everyone else wait in their car and receive a text (when they could enter).”
Wendy Shoemaker, owner of Wendy’s Hair Place in the Watsontown area, is also making preparations for when she can again open her doors for business.
“I will be wearing a mask,” she said. “I am asking my customers to also wear a mask. I will be doing social distancing, only one customer at a time, leaving plenty of time in between so people can leave and the next one can come.”
Shoemaker will also be extending her hours to accommodate an expected influx of customers needing to have their hair styled.
Like Rodriguez, sanitization has also been a focal point of Shoemaker’s business.
“I am a real big, crazy person about sanitizing,” she said.
Not being able to have the doors of her business open for the last two months has been tough for Shoemaker.
“It’s been rough, very rough,” she said. “I’m fortunate, before all this happened, I was working a lot of side jobs. I had a setback of money.”
While her shop has been closed, Shoemaker completed some renovations.
“I’ve done some repainting,” she said. “I’ve had my chair reupholstered. I had a new mirror put up. When my customers do come back in, they’ll be like ‘wow.’”
Both Rodriguez and Shoemaker have had customers reach out to them while they’ve been closed.
Shoemaker has already started a waiting list of people in need of appointments once she can reopen.
“I’ve had a lot of good customers reach out and ask how I’m doing,” she said. “They can’t wait to get back in.”
Shoemaker has been operating her salon since 1994.
“I do have a lot of faithful customers,” she said. “I’m sure it may take me a few weeks to get them all back in, or longer, they’re going to wait.”
Rodriguez has operated a barbershop in Milton since 2013. He said some clients have even supported the business while the doors have been closed due to the pandemic.
“The clients have been awesome,” he said. “There has been certain clients... they mailed a letter to the shop and have paid for haircuts in the future.
“Things like that, it helps,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a hard time now for a lot of people. To see people try to help out, it’s awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.