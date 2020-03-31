MILTON — More than 500 meals were distributed Monday to students in the Milton and Shikellamy school districts through the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA's Summer Food Service Program.
The YMCA announced Friday that it had received a governmental waiver to launch its Summer Food Service program this week in order to serve free meals to students in the two districts while the schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The distributions are being held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from the YMCA Elm Street garage in Milton.
In the Shikellamy Area School District, the distributions are being held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Mondays at the Shikellamy Middle School in Northumberland, Wednesdays at the Sunbury City Skating Rink; and Fridays at the Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.
Each meal package contains five dinners and five afternoon snacks.
Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA branch executive director, said 550 meals were distributed to 110 children on Monday.
"The staff of the Milton YMCA will do everything needed to assure children are being served a nutritious meal and snack during the government-mandated shutdown," Marshall said. "My first reaction to serving meals (Monday) was 'amazing.'"
He said each child who received a meal package said "thank you."
"I would like to personally thank the staff who are involved with the program," Marshall said. "This program takes a lot on manpower and a lot of preparation and everyone has been doing a great job.
"We look forward to serving as many children as possible."
All meal packages are served on a first-come, first-served basis. Delivery of meal packages can be arranged by emailing Food@gsvymca.org.
