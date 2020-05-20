MILTON — The Milton Police Department is participating in the statewide "Click It or Ticket" campaign."
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said seatbelt violations will be strictly enforced as the department steps up its efforts to curtail traffic violations.
Pennsylvania law requires anyone younger than 18 to be properly restrained while riding in a vehicle. Drivers and front-seat passengers must also be belted.
Children under 2 must be secured in a rear-facing seat. Children under age 4 must be restrained in an approved safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until turning 8.
If motorists are stopped for a traffic violation and are found to not be belted, they can receive a second ticket and a second fine.
According to information provided by Zettlemoyer, 350 law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania are participating in "Click it or Ticket" through June 7.
In 2018, the information said there were 128,420 crashes, resulting in 1,190 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 398 were unbelted, 264 were belted and it's not known if 99 others were belted.
