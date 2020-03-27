HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed that there are 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties.
DOH confirmed the first case in Northumberland and Union counties. There is still no confirmed cases in Snyder County. Lycoming has two confirmed cases, Montour four and Columbia three.
The department also reported six new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 22. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Less than 1% are aged 5-12;
• Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;
• 11% are aged 19-24;
• 40% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
• 18% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
