HARRISBURG — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank announced that it will be receiving a donation of $125,000 from Sheetz For the Kidz, a charitable organization driven by the employees of Sheetz, to help provide hunger-relief to children in 27 counties throughout Central Pennsylvania through the food bank’s youth programs.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank helps to provide more than 2.5 million meals annually to children in need through its network of local agency partners including food pantries, soup kitchens and meal programs.
Since March, demand for the food bank’s services have increased more than 40% as families face financial uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
The grant will enable the food bank to continue to provide healthy, nutritious meals to children in need.
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has distributed more than 28 million pounds of food to those in need in the 27 counties it serves. The food bank is currently serving more than 175,000 individuals per month.
