MONTOURSVILLE — As 2019 nears its end, PennDOT Engineering District 3-0 is wrapping up another construction season.
The nine-county district opened bids for 63 contracts totaling nearly $102 million in value. Of those contracts, 38 were for roadway work and 25 were for bridge work.
More than 141 miles of paving and 341 miles of seal coating were completed in the district.
Work was performed on 83 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included the replacement or rehabilitation of 21 bridges, and preservation work on 62 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.
This work included 11 small bridge projects and 13 bridge preservation projects completed by department force crews. The district has been able to stretch limited resources by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work.
In addition to programmed work, the district continued to face challenges following the flooding and above average precipitation that has impacted North Central Pennsylvania since 2016. Flood damage for most sites occurs during the actual flooding, however embankment failures or landslides can occur several months or years later due to the mechanics of the failure.
The repairs for most of the damaged areas are complete or are currently under repair. The long-term impacts from the flooding will take many years to recover from.
Below is a list, by county, of the major projects that were under construction in the district in 2019. Some of the largest are multi-year projects that started prior to 2019.
Northumberland, Union counties:
• CSVT, first contract, River Bridge connecting Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, with Route 15 in Winfield, Union County. Completion in fall of 2020, $157 million.
• CSVT, second contract, earthwork and structures for the new alignment of Route 147 from the river bridge to the existing four-lane section of Route 147. Completed in November, $61 million.
• CSVT, third contract, Route 15 earthwork and structures for an interchange just south of Monroe Township, Snyder County, and Union Township, Union County. Completed in May, $37 million.
• CSVT, fourth contract, paving of the northern section of CSVT, south of Winfield, Union County, to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Completion in fall of 2022, $52 million.
Northumberland County:
• Route 147 (Duke Street) and Route 11 (Water Street), reconstruction in Northumberland Borough, includes intersection improvements at Duke and Water streets, and Water and King streets. Completion in 2020, $14 million;
• Route 147, mill thin lift overlay from south of Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township to Interstate 80. Completed in November of 2019, $5.2 million.
• Route 11, widening at the intersection with Route 147 (Duke Street) in Northumberland Borough. Completed in July, $3.8 million.
• North Fourth Street/Shikellamy Avenue, mill and resurfacing in Sunbury, started in the summer. Completion in the summer of 2020, $875,000.
Union County:
• Route 104, 3-mile resurfacing from Snyder County line to Mifflinburg in Limestone Township. Completed in August, $510,000.
• Route 235, bridge replacement over a tributary to Laurel Run in Hartley Township. Completed in June, $317,000.
• William Penn Drive, 0.9-mile resurfacing from Airport Road to Route 15 in Kelly Township. Completed in August, $390,000.
• Fairground Road, 0.9-mile resurfacing from Smoketown Road to William Penn Drive in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township. Completed in August, $500,000.
Columbia County:
• Route 339, 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. Completion in the summer of 2020, $5.3 million.
• Route 487, bridge replacement over a tributary to Fishing Creek in Stillwater Borough. Completion in the fall of 2020, $1.3 million.
• Karns Road, bridge replacement over Raven Creek in Benton Township. Completion in the fall of 2020, $1.1 million.
Lycoming County:
• Route 87, emergency repair of a soil slide just north of Dunwoody Road in Plunketts Creek Township. Began in the fall of 2018. Completed in August, $1.8 million.
• Interstate 180, 5.5-mile mill and resurfacing and bridge preservation from Route 15 in Williamsport to I-180 westbound on-ramp in Montoursville. Completion in the spring 2020, $3 million.
• Interstate 180, 8.6-mile resurfacing project from Cemetery Road in Fairfield Township to the Muncy Creek bridge. Started in summer 2018. Completed in November, $6 million.
• Routes 220 and 405, intersection reconstruction and traffic signal installation in Hughesville Borough and Wolf Township, building demolitions, utility relocation and temporary roadway construction. Started in the summer. Roadway and signal completion in the fall of 2020, $2.9 million.
• Route 220, 6-mile safety, access and bridge improvements from Route 287 in Piatt Township to West Fourth Street ramp in Woodward Township. Completion in the fall of 2022, $36 million.
• Lycoming Creek Road, 5-mile mill and resurfacing from Bottle Run Road in Old Lycoming Township to Route 973 west in Lycoming Township. Completed in November, $3 million.
• West Fourth Street, reconstruction from the Route 15 ramps to Arch Street and from Oliver Avenue to Hillside Avenue in Newberry. Completion in the fall of 2020, $5.9 million.
• Route 2014, East Third Street, 4.6-mile mill and resurfacing. Completion in the summer of 2020, $3 million.
Montour County:
• Interstate 80, 10.9-mile restoration from Mexico Road in Liberty Township to Route 54 in Valley Township. Completion in the summer of 2020, $4.3 million.
• Mill Street, 0.4-mile mill and resurfacing from Route 11 to Front Street in Danville. Completed in May, $225,000.
Snyder County:
• Route 104, 6.8-mile microsurfacing from Juniata County line to Heister Valley Road in Chapman and Perry Townships. Completion in the fall of 2020, $442,000.
• Route 104, 4.2-mile resurfacing from Heister Valley Road to Middleburg Borough. Completed in August, $1.25 million.
• Specht Street and Brown Street, resurfacing in McClure Borough. Completed in November, $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.