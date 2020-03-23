LEWISBURG — Reaching out by telephone was still noted as the best way to reach a senior.
Holly Kyle, Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging executive director, said it was important to keep in touch during a season where older people may not be venturing out.
“Are they OK? Do they have groceries? Do they have their medication?” Kyle asked. “We are working with several other community organizations to make sure people have their groceries and medications.”
Kyle said the Area Agency on Aging was increasing home deliveries of meals.
She noted the service was for people in need.
“It’s not a catering service,” Kyle said. “But certainly in this time of not being able to go out and secure food we are looking carefully and somewhat more leniently on who might be appropriate for our meal program.”
Telephone reassurance was also being ramped up.
“We are reaching out to every senior known to us and will continue to do so every week just to make sure that they are OK,” Kyle said. “I think in some instances having a voice to talk to, to share what is maybe going on in their day what they are thinking, how they are feeling and who their support systems are is going to be critically important as we continue during this time.”
Kyle also encouraged giving the agency a call. Someone who was not known by the agency did just the other day.
“We actually talked to somebody today that needed groceries,” she added. “As it turned out we were able to make some appropriate matches for them.”
The agency ensured meals, prescriptions and groceries were taken care of.
“We are here, we are available,” Kyle concluded. “We really are not accepting foot traffic, but we are answering our phone and we are returning phone calls.”
The Union Snyder Area Agency on Aging was best reached by phone in Lewisburg at 570-524-2100 and in Selinsgrove at 570-374-5558.
