COAL TOWNSHIP — A $2.1 million budget deficit has caused Shamokin Area School Board to raise taxes, furlough teachers and non-instructional personnel, cut programs and close the Annex building that houses kindergarten and first-grade students.
During Tuesday’s livestreamed school board meeting, directors unanimously approved a 2020-2021 tentative budget in the amount of $31.5 million that includes a tax increase of 1.33 mills, which is the maximum allowed under the Act 1 index of 4%. The new millage rate will be 34.54.
Business manager Karen Colangelo, who outlined the budget to directors and the public, said revenues total $29,453,257 while expenses are $31,576,789.39, leaving a $2.1 million deficit.
She said the 2020-2021 budget is $1 million less than the current spending plan of $32.5 million. Colangelo said one net mill is equivalent to $98,000.
Colangelo said the board had to use money from the general fund balance to balance its budgets the past two years, which helped cause the shortfall.
The business manager said the largest expenses remain cyber/charter school tuition, pensions, teacher salaries and benefits, special education and health care.
Over the last 10 years, Colangelo said the district has spent $11.8 million for cyber/charter school tuition.
She said the budget includes the following projected revenues:
Local — $6.4 million (22%).
State — $20.6 million (70%).
Federal — $1.3 million (5%).
Other — $1 million (3%).
Voting to approve the budget, which will be up for final adoption next month, were board President Brian Persing, Ed Griffiths, Charles Shuey, Melissa Hovenstine, Laura Scandle, Rosalie Smoogen, Bernie Sosnoskie, Jeff Kashner and Erik Anderson.
The board also unanimously approved the relocation of kindergarten and first-grade students from the Annex building to the elementary school, with the Annex being, at least temporarily, closed.
Because of the budget deficit, the board voted 8-1 to furlough elementary art teacher Janet Robinson, not renew the contracts of elementary physical education teacher David Reed and middle school alternative education teacher Jacqueline Batcha, and reduce the position of full-time French teacher Omonyele Ahohuendo to one-quarter time.
The elementary art and physical education classes will be taught by classroom and homeroom teachers to meet the requirements of Chapter 4 guidelines that are mandated in public schools.
The middle school alternative education program will be eliminated.
Also furloughed were part-time custodian Tyler Marcinick, part-time groundskeeper Joseph Dascani, full-time maintenance workers Drew Haupt and Todd Tobias, secretary Dianne Slodysko, armed security personnel Robert Knowles and Jean Kleman, hall monitors Melissa Smith, Christopher Williams and Natalie Wolfe, and district grounds night security officer David Burns.
Armed security officer Keith Bonshock had his position eliminated and was transferred to hall monitor due his seniority.
Shuey cast the lone dissenting vote to eliminate positions and programs.
When asked by The News-Item after the meeting why he voted against the cuts, Shuey said, “The cuts won’t balance the budget. I couldn’t agree with some of the cuts being made. They will have too great an impact on the educational program and the safety and security of the students. It seems like the cuts always seem to fall on the lower echelon employees. I think the cuts could be more equitable.”
He said the furloughs and program reductions have nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did save some money (due to the pandemic) obviously because we weren’t open,” he said. “But it’s minimal because we still provided meals to the students, had an educational program without a physical presence and still had to heat the buildings.”
He said most of the expenses had to do with paying teachers and essential personnel.
Shuey added, “What’s killing us are these cyber/charter schools. I’ve been harping about that since my first term on the board. I’m not opposed to the schools themselves, but the rate of reimbursement is insane. This year alone, they will cost us $2 million.”
The board approved a letter of agreement with Larson Design Group to oversee the turf replacement project at Kemp Memorial Stadium for a one-time cost of $3,900, retroactive to May 4.
Scandle was elected board treasurer at a salary of $2,700 per year with a bond set at $20,000.
Directors approved the retirements of custodians Marlene Ashton and William Spotts.
