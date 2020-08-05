MILTON — More than 520 employees of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) gathered virtually this week for its annual Professional Leadership Day.
Otherwise known as PLD, the event, originally planned to be held in person at Bucknell University, celebrates CSIU employees, uplifts their work and provides professional development.
Set to the theme of “Know Your Impact,” this year’s program observed the 50th anniversary of Intermediate Units in Pa., including the CSIU, and was headlined by keynote speaker Drew Dudley.
Dudley is an internationally acclaimed leadership speaker, Wall Street Journal bestselling author and the creator of the renowned TED talk “Everyday Leadership (The Lollipop Moment).”
In about an hour-long presentation, Dudley delivered strategies and methods on how CSIU employees can further develop themselves as leaders while recognizing and elevating the ways in which they can make an impact in their role.
The program also featured the distribution of several staff awards:
· Holly Doyle, a head start administrative assistant, received the Ambassador of the Year Award for best representing the CSIU in her service to staff and other clients.
· Lori Long, a classroom assistant, and Rijelle Kraft, family support managing coordinator, each were the recipients of the Passion for Excellence Award for their innovation, creative thinking and commitment to excellence.
· Thomas Robel, grants, development and special projects manager, received the Patrick F. Toole Kudos Award Honored for his dedication and service to the community.
CSIU Executive Director Dr. Kevin Singer also awarded Jeff Kay, special projects technology manager, with an impact award for his innovative work in facilitating the creation of 35,000 personal protective devices and parts using a network of school district and IU 3D printers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Singer acknowledged his retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year and the CSIU’s board of directors’ decision to name Dr. John Kurelja, assistant executive director, as his replacement.
“I found it to be my life’s calling and I’m so glad it was, from day one through this year,” Singer said of his 45-year career in public education. “But serving at CSIU has been especially important to me, because so many of you do so much that helps other people. We have a whole staff of great people to get to work with, but you really do great things that are helpful to others and I appreciate that.”
Of Kurelja, Singer said: “He’s been an outstanding educator in all of the different things he’s done in his career. He’ll lead us to far greater achievements than we’ve ever had before, and we will all be very proud of him and very proud to work in the organization that he helps lead.”
Upon Singer’s retirement, Kurelja will serve as the organization’s fourth executive director.
With the help of performer Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner, Singer and Kurelja ended the day’s program on a playful note with an acoustical rendition of Shel Silverstein’s “Boa Constrictor” poem.
“Every one of you at CSIU impacts others on a daily basis,” Singer said as he closed out the program. “It makes no difference what department you call home; you help improve the lives of other people. That’s the beauty of working in a service center, we get to serve.”
For more information, contact Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU director of Community Outreach, at 570-523-1155 ext. 2352, 570-220-1803 or via email at bboerckel@csiu.org.
