WILLIAMSPORT — Two recently retired faculty members at Pennsylvania College of Technology have been granted “faculty emeritus” status by the institution.
The emeritus recommendations for Sandra Lakey, associate professor of speech communication-composition, and Thomas J. Mulfinger, associate professor of building construction technology, both were approved by the Penn College board of directors on Oct. 3.
Lakey retired in August following 37 years of service to the college, having started her employment in 1982 at Penn College’s immediate predecessor institution, Williamsport Area Community College.
Lakey was active as a committee chair in the Internal Governance system, a leader in developing the First Year Experience course and a champion of writing across the curriculum. Additionally, she served as chair of the college’s Promotion and Sabbatical Review Committee and chair of the Department of Communications and Literature.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Education in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as well as a doctorate in speech communication from The Pennsylvania State University.
Mulfinger was employed at the college from 1986 until his retirement in August. He was honored with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2018 and an Excellence in Academic Advising Award in 2014. He served as a department head from 2005-2008.
He also taught a First Year Experience course at the college, and he participated in teaching a class for the Boy Scouts’ Merit Badge Program.
Mulfinger holds an associate degree in carpentry and building construction from Williamsport Area Community College, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Penn State in vocational industrial education and vocational industrial education (training and development emphasis), respectively.
MONTOURSVILLE — Lori Confer has been named PennDOT District 3 employee of the month for October.
Lori is the Maintenance Services unit secretary in the district office. She is responsible for a wide range of clerical support within the unit, including coordinating incident command coverage, handling customer concerns, reserving pool cars for employees and distributing monthly fuel usage reports and matching fuel receipts.
She supports other areas of the district by serving as back-up for the reception area, district executive administrative assistant and other units.
During Confer’s relatively short tenure with the district, she has demonstrated excellent work habits and the ability to learn the department’s policy and procedures. Her clerical abilities, coupled with her positive attitude and consistent support of team work make her an important asset to District 3 and worthy of this acknowledgement.
She is friendly and approachable, and her co-workers enjoy her tremendous sense of humor.
Confer, a two-year PennDOT employee, lives in Roaring Branch. She is the mother to two sons, Noah and Caleb, and has seven grandchildren.
