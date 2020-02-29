WATSONTOWN — When she was 5 or 6 years old, Shirley Lorah started to realize there was something a little different about her birthday.
“The kids (in school) couldn’t understand why I didn’t have a birthday,” Lorah said, with a smile.
The “Leap Year baby” jokes that she is turning 92 today, “or otherwise 23.”
Lorah, who lives in Watsontown with her husband of 69 years, Dick, was born Feb. 29, 1928, to the late Hazel and Boyd Denoskey.
She had a sister, Marvene Denoskey, who died when she was 8. Her brother, Charles “Jim” Denoskey, passed away last year.
Lorah was born in a home on Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown, the same home her son Kim lives in today.
Growing up, in years that did not have a Feb. 29, Lorah always celebrated her birthday on March 1, rather than Feb. 28.
“Mom always said ‘you weren’t here yet on the 28th,’” Lorah recalled.
While she went through most of her life without meeting too many people who were also born on Feb. 29, about five years ago Lorah met Dorothy Hermani, of Milton.
Hermani was born Feb. 29, 1916. She passed away March 4, 2016.
“(Hermani) just called me one day,” Lorah recalled. “I really didn’t know her. She said ‘would you like to go to lunch at Country Cupboard?’”
Since both women were born on Feb. 29, they became fast friends, meeting for lunch monthly at Country Cupboard.
“I really liked her,” Lorah said. “I was sorry when she died.”
A 1946 graduate of Watsontown High School, Lorah lived in Germany for two years in the 1950s while her husband was stationed there with the United States Air Force.
“It’s exactly like Pennsylvania,” Lorah said, of Germany. “It was just like going up the (White Deer) pike.”
She also held numerous jobs over the years, including working at the former Philco, Sylvania and Zenith plants, as well as the former Farmers National Bank in Watsontown.
“I worked until I was 76 years old,” Lorah said, adding that she retired after working 21 years as the manager of the Milton Towers.
“It took me four years to (decide to) retire,” she said. “I loved that job.”
She particularly enjoyed working with the senior citizens who lived at the Milton Towers while she was serving as manager.
“They would do anything for me,” Lorah said, of the seniors.
Lorah also has a unique hobby as she has communicated with more than 200 pen pals since she was in high school.
“You’d be surprised, back then, how many people had ben pals,” Lorah said. “I have nine left... They’ve died or are in nursing homes.”
Currently, Lorah types letters on her typewriter about one time per month to pen pals who live in Kentucky, North Dakota, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin, Illinois and England.
She keeps meticulous records about her pen pals inside of a little yellow recipe box.
Lorah has been exchanging letters with her pen pal in England, Joan Gummersall, since 1948. She’s been writing letters to others since the 1950s and ‘60s.
“We write about our daily lives, what we do,” Lorah said. “We always sent pictures (to one another). You knew who you were writing to.”
She has met some of her pen pals, including Gummersall whom she met while living in Germany. Lorah and other pen pals from states surrounding Pennsylvania used to hold yearly gatherings at Country Cupboard or in Hershey.
While many in today’s world utilize technology, such as computers and email, to stay in touch, Lorah prefers using her typewriter to author letters.
“I have a typewriter, most of us (pen pals) do,” she said.
