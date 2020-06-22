SELINSGROVE – Danvill’s Jeff Rine took the opening round of the Civil War Super Late Model Series Sunday at Selinsgrove Speeway. The series is being staged with Selinsgrove and Williams Grove speedways.
The Danville dominator outran Rick Eckert, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Covert and Andy Haus for the win.
Upcoming series dates in the north at Selinsgrove will take place on July 25, Aug. 15 and Sept. 6.
Dates in the south at Williams Grove will take place on Aug. 7 and again on Aug. 21.
The series champion will be crowned after the Sept. 6 event held at Selinsgrove.
The inaugural series carries points for feature finishes that will award a premium to the champion at series’ end and contingency prizes for finishers second through fifth in points.
Teams will receive North vs. South Series appearance points only for the Aug. 21 program at Williams Grove. All other series races will divvy out full feature points.
Civil War Series Point Standings
1 2J Jeff Rine* 300
2 0 Rick Eckert 270
3 22 Gregg Satterlee 250
4 72 Jason Covert 240
5 76 Andy Haus 230
6 24 Dylan Yoder 220
7 F1 Coleby Frye 210
8 119B Bryan Bernheisel 200
9 27 Jim Yoder 190
10 1 Gene Knaub 180
11 22 Brett Schadel 170
12 31 Jim Bernheisel 160
13 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 150
14 48 Colton Flinner 140
15 3 Tim Wilson 135
16 61 Ken Trevitz 130
17 10 Dave Stamm 125
18 7J Chad Julius 120
19 63 Nathan Long 115
20 0 DeShawn Gingerich 100
21 94 Jason Miller 100
22 33K Kyle Knapp 100
23 9 Hayes Mattern 100
24 74 Randy Christine Jr. 100
25 11 Kirk Baker 100
26 88 Ernie Millon 50
27 7 Scott Flickinger 50
28 25K Kody Lyter 50
29 32J Shaun Jones 50
Saturday results
Super late models, 35 laps: 1) 2J Jeff Rine 2) 0 Rick Eckert 3) 22S Gregg Satterlee 4) 72 Jason Covert 5) 76 Andy Haus 6) 24 Dylan Yoder 7) F1 Coleby Frye 8) 119B Bryan Bernheisel 9) 27 Jim Yoder 10) 1 Gene Knaub 11) 22 Brett Schadel 12) 31 Jim Bernheisel 13) 14Z Dave Brouse Jr. 14) 48 Colton Flinner 15) 3 Tim Wilson 16) 61 Ken Trevitz 17) 10 Dave Stamm 18) 7J Chad Julius 19) 63 Nathan Long 20) 0G DeShawn Gingrich 21) 94 Jason Miller 22) 33K Kyle Knapp 23) 9 Hayes Mattern 24) 74 Randy Christine 25) 11 Kirk Baker
DNQ: Ernie Millon, Scott Flickinger, Kody Lyter, Shaun Jones
Limited late models, 20 laps: 1) 2 Andrew Yoder 2) 115 Troy Miller 3) 23 Todd Snook 4) 12K Jared Fulkroad 5) 33K Devin Hart 6) 22 Casey Steinhoff 7) 33 Trent Brenneman 8) 28Z Ryan Zook 9) 62 Devin Frey 10) 11T JR Toner 11) 57 Mike Smith 12) 7 Jason Davis 13) 68R Kevin Probst 14) 89 John Schoch 15) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 16) 20 Joe Lusk 17) 10M Brad Mitch 18) 56R Doug Ishler 19) 21M Matt Murphy 20) 11B Jake Buck 21) 7K Kenny Yoder 22) 32 Ethan Beasom 23) 115S Shaun Miller 24) 79 Chase Bowsman
Roadrunner, 12 laps: 1) 70J Brad Mitch 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 8 Will Brunson 4) 12 Tom Underwood 5) 8 Johnny Palm 6) 11 Keith Bissinger 7) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 8) 15 Dustin Snook 9) 28 Miranda Minium 10) 33 Curtis Lawton 11) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 12) 56 Bill Cooper 13) 0 Kevin Dobson 14) 60 Jimmy Kessler 15) 1 Smith Cope 16) 17 Jim Farley
