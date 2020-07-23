LEWISBURG — A 25-year-old State College man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault following an alleged incident at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Anthony Cesar Mere Melo, of 1109 W. Beaver Ave., State College, was charged following an alleged incident in the early morning hours of June 28 at the hospital.
Mere Melo was allegedly highly intoxicated when he became combative with staff and punched a registered nurse in the eye. Bed restraints had to be used, troopers noted, to restrain Mere Melo. After being restrained Mere Melo continued to scream at staff.
The nurse, a woman, was trying to draw blood when Mere Melo punched her in the left eye with his fist, troopers noted.
